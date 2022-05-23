Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions.

The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

British Airways and easyJet are two airlines which have had widespread cancellations in recent months.

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues. At the time a Gatwick spoksperson said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.

"Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.”

The Crawley Observer has asked Gatwick for a comment on today’s queues.

One passenger asked the airport on twitter: “My question to you is why are you unaware that this is happening? What aren’t you providing information about it and explanation?? It’s taking over 2 hours to get through security because you have very few staff on and your escalators are blocked off.”

@markbonnergbh tweeted: “Why is there 1200 people in a queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport #southterminal Arghhhhhhhh!”

Phil King asked: “Hey @Gatwick_Airport this wait to access check in then being held up to even access the departure lounge or security is abysmal what is going on?”