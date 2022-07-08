As of today (Friday, July 8), the airport is ‘not forecasting large queues’.

Posting on Twitter, a Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “Whilst we're not forecasting large queues we are advising all passengers to arrive 2.5 hours prior to their flight departure (3 hours for long haul).”

British Airways, easyJet and Wizz Air have all had flights cancelled or delayed at Gatwick today.

The airport said the airlines are responsible for their flying schedules and for handling its passengers at the airport check-in areas, departure gates and also for loading, unloading and delivering baggage back to passengers.

Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

The queue at Gatwick at 6.30am on Thursday, May 26, 2022

The airport has announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

The airport is also ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.