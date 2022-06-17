The airport isn’t expecting any major queuing issues today and has said that any queues are ‘very normal’ for the summer.

Posting on Twitter, a Gatwick spokesperson said: “Our queues are very normal for this time of year. We always recommend arriving at least 2 hours before a short haul flight, and 3 hours before a long haul.”

British Airways, easyJet and Wizz Air have all had cancellations today.

The queue at Gatwick at 6.30am on Thursday, May 26, 2022

The airport said the airlines are responsible for their flying schedules and for handling its passengers at the airport check-in areas, departure gates and also for loading, unloading and delivering baggage back to passengers.

Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

The airport has announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is also ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

Passengers took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 15 to express their delight at how quickly they got through security and baggage drop-off.

Twitter user ‘D B Cooper’ said: “I could have posted pictures of the huge queues at baggage drop-off and security at Gatwick this morning but they wouldn’t have told the true story. Fast moving queues meant we went from car park to airside in about half an hour.”

And ‘Margaret’ tweeted: “06:30 Wednesday 15th, in @Gatwick_Airport and security queue around 11 minutes. Pretty happy with that... Especially when my train to airport was cancelled and I was worried! Good job Gatwick!! #GatwickAirport #SecurityWaitingTimes”

However, some passengers took to Twitter to say they were still experiencing long waits on Thursday, June 2.

Katie Howard tweeted: “Baggage reclaim at 3:10am this morning. Appears to be no baggage coming through and approx 9 flights waiting and more arriving. No updates either. Preparing for a 2 hour wait.”

In response, Gatwick Airport tweeted: “We understand how frustrating this must have been, Katie. Baggage reclaim is the responsibility of the airlines and their handlers.”

On Tuesday, May 31, there were no queues for airport security, and vast majority of check in areas were busy but no significant queuing, with the exception of Vueling.

On Saturday, May 28, Gatwick was ‘operating normally’ despite easyJet announcing it was set to cancel more than 200 flights from the airport over the next ten days.

On Monday, May 23, disgruntled passengers said there were two-hour queues for security checks. On Tuesday, May 24, the Crawley Observer was told all queues had now gone.

On Wednesday, May 25 passengers were tweeting about the queues again. Rachel Rose tweeted: “Never seen such a long queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport. Good job I've still got a few years on my passport or it would expire before I get through. Seeing parts of the airport I didn't know existed!!”

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues. They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.

"Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.”