Passengers have reported on Twitter that there are ‘zero queues’ at baggage and check-in but there are issues at passport control.

‘NickSP’ tweeted: “Ghost town Gatwick - zero queues anywhere!”

Yoanne Tong added: “@Gatwick_Airport very busy today but getting through security was amazingly efficient!! The only reason I would miss my flight because @Pret queues are a HOT MESS - can i suggest a sandwich-only queues? And not having a queue blocking off the entire sandwich shelf”

The queue at Gatwick at 6.30am on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Sabrina Nadell tweeted: “Gatwick was fairly chaotic and we got there at 4.30 am! However longest queue was at coffee shop! EasyJet bag drop opened early and was well organised. However, spent an hour sitting on plane before we could take off. No food on board, just drinks. Could have been loads worse”

But Twitter user ‘Andrew D-D’ said: “Stuck in immigration at @Gatwick_Airport as my friends passport wouldn’t work in the e-gates. She’s in an enormous queue with one person checking passports. Welcome to the UK.”

Sussex World has approached Gatwick Airport for an official update.

Heathrow Airport has today cancelled 30 flights, carrying around 5,000 passengers, due to technical issues affecting baggage.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

The airport asked airlines to cut 10% of flights from schedules across terminals two and three as it tries to work its way through a huge backlog of luggage, Sky News has reported.

It comes after hundreds of passengers were left waiting for over three hours to retrieve their baggage with no explanation from staff.

British Airways, easyJet and Wizz Air have all had cancellations today from Gatwick Airport.

The airport said the airlines are responsible for their flying schedules and for handling its passengers at the airport check-in areas, departure gates and also for loading, unloading and delivering baggage back to passengers.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

The airport has announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is also ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues.

They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.