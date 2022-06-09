There are no major queues at Gatwick Airport this morning.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson from the airport said: “We are operating normally and passengers are moving through the airport.”

EasyJet and Wizz Air have had cancellations today.

The queue at Gatwick at 6.30am on Thursday, May 26, 2022

The airport said the airlines are responsible for their flying schedules and for handling its passengers at the airport check-in areas, departure gates and also for loading, unloading and delivering baggage back to passengers.

Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

British Airways and easyJet are two airlines which have had widespread cancellations in recent months.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

However, some passengers have taken to Twitter to say they were still experiencing long waits on Thursday, June 2.

Katie Howard tweeted: “Baggage reclaim at 3:10am this morning. Appears to be no baggage coming through and approx 9 flights waiting and more arriving. No updates either. Preparing for a 2 hour wait.”

In response, Gatwick Airport tweeted: “We understand how frustrating this must have been, Katie. Baggage reclaim is the responsibility of the airlines and their handlers.”

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

On Tuesday, May 31, there were no queues for airport security, and vast majority of check in areas were busy but no significant queuing, with the exception of Vueling.

On Saturday, May 28, Gatwick was ‘operating normally’ despite easyJet announcing it was set to cancel more than 200 flights from the airport over the next ten days.

On Monday, May 23, disgruntled passengers said there were two-hour queues for security checks. On Tuesday, May 24, the Crawley Observer was told all queues had now gone.

On Wednesday, May 25 passengers were tweeting about the queues again. Rachel Rose tweeted: “Never seen such a long queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport. Good job I've still got a few years on my passport or it would expire before I get through. Seeing parts of the airport I didn't know existed!!”

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues. They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.

"Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.”

