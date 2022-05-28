Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

British Airways and easyJet are two airlines which have had widespread cancellations in recent months.

The queue at Gatwick at 6.30am on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

And today (Saturday, May 28), Gatwick is ‘operating normally’ despite easyJet announcing it is set to cancel more than 200 flights from the airport over the next ten days.

EasyJet have cancelled more than 15 flights so far today.

A Gatwick Airports spokesperson said: “Any flight cancellations and disruption to passengers is regrettable.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

“The airport is operating normally today but will be busy today with over 700 flights and 110,000 passengers. We continue to advise passengers to arrive at the airport as soon as check-in opens for their flight. Typically, this is three hours for long-haul and two to two-and-a-half for short-haul.”

On Monday (May 23), disgruntled passengers said there were two-hours queues for security checks. On Tuesday (May 24), the Crawley Observer was told all queues have now gone.

On Wednesday (May 25) passengers were tweeting about the queues again. Rachel Rose tweeted: “Never seen such a long queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport. Good job I've still got a few years on my passport or it would expire before I get through. Seeing parts of the airport I didn't know existed!!”

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “easyJet are having some issues processing passengers in our North Terminal this morning. We are working with the airline to help get people moving through the airport and on to their flights as fast as we can.”

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

Queue time for Gatwick security is currently 35 minutes. That does not include time taken to check-in if an easyJet passenger. No other airlines impacted by check in issues

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues. They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.

"Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.”

Posting on Twitter today, one passenger asked: “@vueling @British_Airways what is going on at Gatwick? Queues snaking around the entire concourse…and then when I finally get onboard my seat is double booked! Total shambles.”

Sophy Henn (@sophyhenn) said: “@Gatwick_Airport South Terminal in a 200m queue [email protected] Here in plenty of time and utterly unsure as to whether I will make my flight. ABSOLUTE CHAOS. NEVER AGAIN.”