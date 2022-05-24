Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Airways and easyJet are two airlines which have had widespread cancellations in recent months.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

On Monday (May 23), disgruntled passengers said there were two-hours queues for security checks but a Gatwick Airport spokesperson, said: “A queue has formed for airport security in the South Terminal.

"The queue is moving however and we are working hard to reduce and remove it completely as quickly as possible.

"Gatwick Airport would like to apologise to any passengers who have been impacted by this.”

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

And today (Tuesday May 24), the Crawley Observer has been told earlier queues in North Terminal are clear and queue times in South Terminal are at approximately 30 minutes.

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues. They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.

"Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.”

The Crawley Observer now understands queues are down to 30 minutes and are dissipating.

One passenger asked the airport on twitter: “My question to you is why are you unaware that this is happening? What aren’t you providing information about it and explanation?? It’s taking over 2 hours to get through security because you have very few staff on and your escalators are blocked off.”

@markbonnergbh tweeted: “Why is there 1200 people in a queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport #southterminal Arghhhhhhhh!”