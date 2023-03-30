There has been a disrupted start to the week at Gatwick Airport. Multiple flights were cancelled and delayed on Monday and Tuesday and it’s no different today (Thursday, March 30).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES

8am – easyJet EZY8439 to Malaga DELAYED until 8.30am

Wizz Air

8am – vueling VY8943 to Paris – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

8am – easyJet EZY8439 to Marseille – North – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

9.25am – British Airways BA2240/air Baltic BT652 to Riga – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

9.40am – British Airways BA2239 to Port of Spain DELAYED until 10.15am

10.15am – easyJet EZY8733 to Budapest DELAYED until 11.10am

11am – Wizz Air W95759 to Agadir – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

11.05am – aurigny GR503 to Guernsey – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

11.10am – easyJet EZY8007 to Seville DELAYED until 11.50am

11.50am – vueling VY8947 to Paris – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

12pm – British Airways BA2205 to Punta Cana DELAYED until 12.38pm

12.35pm – Air China CA852 to Beijing – North – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

12.40pm – British Airways BA2676 to Paphos DELAYED until 1.20pm

1.50pm – easyJet EZY8035 to Tenerife DELAYED until 2.20pm

1.55pm – Wizz Air W95803 to Tel Aviv – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

2.20pm – easyJet EZY8131 to Gran Canaria DELAYED until 2.45pm

3.25pm – SKY express GQ700 from Athens – South

4pm – Wizz Air W96001 to Verona – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

5.20pm – British Airways BA2242/air Baltic BT654 to Riga DELAYED until 6pm

5.50pm – easyJet EZY8483 to Basel DELAYED until 6.50pm

7pm – Ryanair FR123 to Dubin DELAYED until 7.30pm

7.35pm – vueling VY8945 to Paris – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

8pm – airBaltic BT872 to Tallinn DELAYED until 10pm

ARRIVALS – cancelled

6.45am – Wizz Air W95874 from Istanbul – South

6.55am – Air China CA851 from Beijing – North

6.55am – Wizz Air W95754 from Marrakech – South

7.15am – vueling VY8942 from Paris – South

8.10am – British Airways BA2241/air Baltic BT651 from Riga – South

10.35am – aurigny GR502 from Guernsey – South

11.05am – vueling VY8946 from Paris – South

12.20pm – easyJet EZY8440 from Marseille – North

2.25pm – SKY express GQ700 from Athens – South

3.25pm – Wizz Air W95728A from Malaga – South

6.50pm – vueling VY8944 from Paris – South

8.25pm – Wizz Air W95760 from Agadir – South

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

How much goods and services do businesses across the South East send to India?

Businesses across the South East exported £479 billion of goods and services to India – more than any region outside London - according to the latest Government figures. These impressive trade volumes – and the jobs they support - have been given a further boost today as Air India starts flight from London Gatwick Airport. This will see 12 flights departing every week to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kochi and Goa. Read full story here.

Which new long haul route has been launch from Gatwick?

London Gatwick Airport will be adding another long-haul route to its network from 1 June, when Saudia begins operating flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. More details here.

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, 10 years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

What new US routes does Norse Atlantic have?

Gatwick passengers will be able to fly to seven destinations with Norse from September. Alongside its existing New York route, the airline is adding services to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Boston – as well as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Full details here

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here.

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”

