It has been a disrupted week at Gatwick Airport. Multiple flights were cancelled and delayed have been cancelled or delayed and it’s no different today (Thursday, March 30).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9.10am – easyJet EJU7195 to Barcelona – DELAYED until 10.18am – North

Wizz Air

9.30am – easyJet EZY8289 to Milan-Linate – DELAYED until 10.12am – North

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9.45am – Wizz W95875 to Athens – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

9.45am Vueling VY6615 to Malaga – DELAYED until 11.10am – South

10am – Air Europa UX1014 to Madrid – DELAYED until 10.25am – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10.05am – easyJet EJU8513 to Lisbon – DELAYED until 11.15am – North

10.10am – Tui TOM012 to Melbourne Fl – DELAYED until 10.40am – North

11.10am – British Airways BA1480 to Glasgow – DELAYED until 11.55am – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11.10am – easyJet EZY8019 to Madrid – DELAYED until 11.34am – North

12pm – Tap Portugal TP1331 to Porto – DELAYED until 12.45pm – South

12.30pm – easyJet EZY8519 to Funchal – DELAYED until 1.15pm – North

12.45pm – easyJet EZY8029 to Mahon – DELAYED until 1.21pm – North

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.15pm – Aer Lingus EI235 to Dublin – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

2.35pm – British Airways BA2872 to Ibiza – DELAYED until 2.57pm – South

4.40pm – Eastern Airways T3454 to Newquay – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

5.05pm – Wizz W65799 to Milan-Malpensa – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5.10pm – Wizz W96001 to Verona – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

5.45pm – Air Baltic BT872 to Tallinn – DELAYED until 7.45pm – South

7.15pm – Wizz W65703 to Vienna – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

8.15pm – Wizz W65787 to Milan-Malpensa – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9.10pm – Wizz W65783 to Rome – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

9.50pm – Wizz W95873 to Istanbul – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

9.55pm – Wizz W65749 to Larnaca – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE – South

ARRIVALS – cancelled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11.45am – Wizz W65790 from Venice – South

1.20pm – Aer Lingus EI234 from Dublin – South

2.40pm – easyJet EZY8190 from Mikonos – North

3.50pm – Wizz W95712 from Marrakech – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4pm – Wizz W65800 from Milan-Malpensa – South

4.05pm – Eastern Airways T3453 from Newquay – South

4.30pm – Wizz W95728 from Malaga – South

6.35pm – Wizz W65704 from Vienna – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm – Wizz W95760 from Agadir – South

7.35pm – Wizz W65788 from Milan-Malpensa – South

8.05pm – Wizz W95876 from Athens – South

8.35pm – Wizz W65784 from Rome – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9.15pm – Wizz W65750 from Larnaca – South

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

How much goods and services do businesses across the South East send to India?

Businesses across the South East exported £479 billion of goods and services to India – more than any region outside London - according to the latest Government figures. These impressive trade volumes – and the jobs they support - have been given a further boost today as Air India starts flight from London Gatwick Airport. This will see 12 flights departing every week to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kochi and Goa. Read full story here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which new long haul route has been launch from Gatwick?

London Gatwick Airport will be adding another long-haul route to its network from 1 June, when Saudia begins operating flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. More details here.

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, 10 years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

What new US routes does Norse Atlantic have?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick passengers will be able to fly to seven destinations with Norse from September. Alongside its existing New York route, the airline is adding services to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Boston – as well as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Full details here

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here.

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”