There is mass disruptions to flights to and from Gatwick Airport today (Monday, June 12) with easyJet the airline most affected.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 5.45am – easyJet EZY8041 to Fuerteventura ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.50am – easyJet EZY8293 to Venice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.10am – easyJet EZY8532 to Porto ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.25am – easyJet EZY6743 to Edinburgh ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.45am – easyJet EZY6511 to Geneva ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.30am – easyJet EZY85636 to Dalaman ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.45am – Tui TOM4100 to Naples DELAYED until 8.45am | 8am – easyJet EZY6451 to Bordeaux ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.05am – easyJet EZY839 to Isle of Man ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.10am – easyJet EZY807 to Basel DELAYED until 10.40am | 8.25am – Wizz Air W95793 to Catania DELAYED until 1.40pm | 8.50am – Wizz Air W45785 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 12.05pm | 9am – British Airways BA2240/airBaltic BT652 to Riga DELAYED until 10.45am | 9am – easyJet EZY8325 to Rome ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.10am – easyJet EJU8095 to Palma Mallorca ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10am – Eastern Airways T3452 to Newquay DELAYED until 10.45am | 10.10am – Wizz Air W95729 to Istanbul DELAYED until 10.35pm | 10.50am – easyJet EZY6523 to Milan-Bergamo ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.05am – aurigny GR603 to Guernsey DELAYED until 11.50am | 11.05pm – easyJet EZY8421 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.40am – easyJet EZY8205 to Zakinthos DELAYED until 2.30pm | 11.50am – easyJet EZY6505 to Toulouse ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.55am – British Airways BA2674 to Paphos DELAYED until 12.50pm | 12.45pm – easyJet EZY8029 to Mahon ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.25pm – easyJet EZY6453 to Arrecife ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.30pm – British Airways BA2864 to Antalya DELAYED until 5.30pm | 1.50pm – Eastern Airways T3454 to Newquay DELAYED until 2.25pm | 2.05pm – Wizz Air W95803 to Tel Aviv DELAYED until 3.20pm | 2.30pm – American Airlines AA6202/British Airways BA2039 to Orlando DELAYED until 3.10pm | 2.50pm –Tui BY5172 to Tenerife DELAYED until 4.15pm | 2.55pm –Tui TOM4188 to Split DELAYED until 3.20pm | 3.10pm – British Airways BA2878 to Palma Mallorca DELAYED until 4pm | 3.30pm –Tui BY5140 to Arrecife DELAYED until 5.05pm | 3.55pm – easyJet EZY6441 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 4.30pm | 4.20pm – easyJet EZY8539 to Faro ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.20pm – easyJet EZY6252 to Murcia ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.50pm – Wizz Air W95727 to Nice DELAYED until 9pm

ARRIVALS – Cancelled: 6.20am – American Airlines AA6205/British Airways BA2036/Iberia IB4678 from Orlando | 7.25am – easyJet EZY8562 from Antalya | 8.10am – easyJet EZY882 from Jersey | 8.35am – easyJet EJU8094 from Palma Mallorca | 10.05am – easyJet EZY6474 from Edinburgh | 10.45am – easyJet EZY6512 from Geneva | 11.05am – easyJet EZY8294 from Venice | 11.10am – easyJet EZY840 from Isle of Man | 11.35am – easyJet EZY8108 from Alicante | 12pm – easyJet EZY8524 from Porto | 12.35pm – easyJet EZY6452 from Bordeaux | 2.55pm – easyJet EZY8042 from Fuerteventura | 3.05pm – easyJet EZY8326 from Rome | 3.50pm – easyJet EZY6524 from Milan-Bergamo | 4.05pm – easyJet EZY8422 from Nice | 4.35pm – easyJet EZY6506 from Toulouse | 4.50pm – easyJet EZY8564 from Dalaman | 6.15pm – easyJet EZY8030 from Mahon |

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Why are there so many easyJet cancellations?

More than 15,000 easyJet passengers have been hit with cancellations as 54 flights scheduled to take off or depart from Gatwick airport on Sunday, with a further 55 on Monday were grounded. The airline said it had been ‘impacted by thunderstorm activity’. This caused aircraft and crew to be out of position.

EasyJet’s website stated that cancellations were due to ‘poor weather conditions across the UK and Europe’, which caused ‘extended air traffic control restrictions to all departures and arrivals’ and it added the disruption to flights were ‘outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance’.

Gatwick Airport

Why will Air Defender 23 Nato exercise will delay hundreds of planes this week?

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, wrote: “Airline passengers face nine days of potential delays due to “the largest air force deployment exercise in Nato’s history”.

“Centred on Germany and managed by the Luftwaffe, Air Defender 23 involves more than 10,000 military personnel and 250 combat aircraft from 25 nations – with at least 800 civilian planes diverted each day as a result. Nato is effectively putting road blocks in the sky.

“Large swathes of airspace above Germany and neighbouring countries will be closed to civil aircraft during the multi-national exercise – which runs from Monday 12 to Thursday 22 June inclusive (though with the weekend of Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June off).”

He added: “The exercise comes while the skies of Europe are busier than at any time since 2019, before the Covid pandemic – and when European air-traffic controllers are struggling to cope with the post-Covid surge in flying, as well as the closure of airspace in Russia and Ukraine.

“Delays and longer flight times “will be unavoidable”, according to Deutsche Flugsicherung, the German air-traffic control provider. It says: “This is due to the expected dynamic nature of this unique large-scale exercise as well as the existing complexity of the system.”

“Eurocontrol, which looks after the skies above Europe, says: “Approximately 800 flights will be re-routed daily as a result of the exercise and the associated measures.”” Read the full article on The Independent here.

What is the new restaurant in the South Terminal?

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The Bar and Kitchen opened in Mya. You can take a tour with managing director Matthew Fleming here.

Where can you book direct to from Gatwick with Norse Atlantic from September?

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination. Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18. More information here.

Which beer company is opening a bar at Gatwick?

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”