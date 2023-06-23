These are the numerous flights cancelled or delayed so far today (Friday, June 23) at Gatwick Airport – with easyJet and British Airways the most affected.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 5.55am – easyJet EZY8207 to Corfu ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.55am – easyJet EZY8293 to Venice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.40am – British Airways BA2880 to Palma Mallorca ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.10am – easyJet EZY873 to Jersey DELAYED until 7.45am | 7.40am – British Airways BA2788 to Bordeuax DELAYED until 8.50am | 7.45am – easyJet EZY8189 to Mikonos DELAYED until 9am | 7.55am – easyJet EZY839 to Isle of Man ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.10am – easyJet EJU8095 to Palma Mallorca DELAYED until 9.42am | 10am – Tui TOM 064 to Cancun DELAYED until 10.40am | 10.10am – Dan Air JOC2050 to Brasov-Ghimbav ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.10am – British Airways BA2826 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 10.55am | 11.20am – Badr Airlines J4696 to Khartoum via Istanbul ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.35am – Dan Air JOC258 to Munich AND Brasov-Ghimbav ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.50Am – easyJet EZY8535 TO Faro ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.50pm – British Airways BA2560/American Airlines AA6234 to Heraklion DELAYED until 1.47pm | 1.45pm – British Airways BA2263 to Jamaica DELAYED until 5.25am | 4.45pm – British Airways BA2854 to Faro DELAYED until 5.20pm | 6.20pm – British Airways BA2764 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 6.45pm

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 9.25am – Dan Air JOC105 from Bucharest | 10am – Badr Airlines J4695 from Khartoum via Istanbul | 10.50am – Dan Air JOC280 from Bucharest VIA Brasov-Ghimbav | 10.55am – easyJet EZY8675 from Venice | 11am – easyJet EZY840 from Isle of Man | 12.15pm – British Airways BA2881 from Palma Mallorca | 1pm – easyJet EZY8208 from Corfu | 6.15pm – easyJet EZY8536 from Faro

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected?

Gatwick Airport has seen multiple flights cancelled or delayed today. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The Bar and Kitchen opened in Mya. You can take a tour with managing director Matthew Fleming here.

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination. Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18. More information here.

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”