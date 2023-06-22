These are the flights cancelled or delayed so far today (Thursday, June 22) at Gatwick Airport.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 7.30am – easyJet EZY8563 to Dalaman DELAYED until 8.25am | 7.40am – easyJet EZY8555 to Antalya DELAYED until 8.30am | 7.40am – easyJet EZY873 to Jersey DELAYED until 8.20am | 10.50am – British Airways BA7285/Iberia Express I23715/Iberia IB3715 to Madrid DELAYED until 11.50am | 11.15am – Lufthansa LH1521 to Frankfurt ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.35am – easyJet EJU8409 to Paris CdG ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.35am – British Airways BA2159 to St Lucia AND Georgetown DELAYED until 11.30am | 12.25pm – British Airways BA2167/American Airlines AA6211/Iberia IB4683 to Tampa DELAYED until 1.35pm | 5.20pm – British Airways BA2242/air Baltic BT654 to Riga DLEAYED until 6.25pm | 6.15pm – Lufthansa LH1523 to Frankfurt ENQUIRE AIRLINE

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 10.20am – Lufthansa LH1520 from Frankfurt | 11am – easyJet EJU8404 from Paris CdG | 5.05pm – Lufthansa LH1522 from Frankfurt

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Why were there so many easyJet cancellations?

Gatwick Airport has seen multiple flights cancelled or delayed today. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

More than 15,000 easyJet passengers were hit by flight cancellations on Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms and poor weather conditions have caused significant disruption across the UK and Europe.

The airline cancelled 54 flights scheduled to take off and depart from Gatwick Airport on Sunday [June 11], with a further 55 axed on Monday. Read the full story here.

Why will Air Defender 23 Nato exercise will delay hundreds of planes this week?

Passengers at Gatwick Airport have seen their travel plans disrupted due to NATO’s Air Defender 23 military exercise. Holidaymakers across Europe face nine days of potential delays due to the ‘largest deployment exercise of air forces in NATO's history’. Here is all you need to know.

What is the new restaurant in the South Terminal?

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The Bar and Kitchen opened in Mya. You can take a tour with managing director Matthew Fleming here.

Where can you book direct to from Gatwick with Norse Atlantic from September?

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination. Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18. More information here.

Which beer company is opening a bar at Gatwick?

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”