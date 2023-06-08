These are the flights delayed or cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (Thursday, June 8).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 8.15am - easyJet EZY807 to Edinburgh DELAYED until 9.40am | 8.40am - easyJet EJU8079 to Malaga DELAYED until 10.15am | 9.25am – British Airways BA2240/airBaltic BT652 to Riga DELAYED until 11am | 9.50am – Eastern Airways T33452 to Newquay ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.10pm British Airways BA2622 to Nice DELAYED until 11.41pm | 1.25pm British Airways BA2203 to Cancun DELAYED until 3.07pm | 1.40pm British Airways BA2640 to Thessaloniki DELAYED until 2.26pm | 1.50pm – Tui TOM4420 to Malta DELAYED until 2.50pm | 1.55pm - easyJet EZY8229 to Rhodes DELAYED until 2.15pm | 3pm British Airways BA2273 to New York DELAYED until 4.26pm | 4.15pm British Airways BA2762 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 5.06pm | 7pm British Airways BA2786 to Bordeaux DELAYED until 9.21pm

ARRIVALS – Cancelled: 8.25am – Eastern Airways T33451 from Newquay | 11.15am – British Airways BA2825 from Amsterdam

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

What is the new restaurant in the South Terminal?

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The Bar and Kitchen opened in Mya. You can take a tour with managing director Matthew Fleming here.

Why has there been a travel warning to Spain?

Gatwick Airport

An urgent warning has been issued for UK tourists visiting major Spanish tourist destinations this week. Foreign Office said Storm Oscar is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Canary Islands between Monday (June 5) and Thursday (June 8), which is likely to cause disruption. Read full story here.

Why has there been a travel warning from France's civil aviation authority?

UK holidaymakers and travellers have been warned of fresh disruptions following ongoing strike action by staff at French air traffic control, forcing dozens of flights to be cancelled. The industrial action takes place from 6pm on Monday (June 5) to 6am on Wednesday June 7. Full story here

Where can you book direct to from Gatwick with Norse Atlantic from September?

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination. Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18. More information here.

What disruption is there to trains this weekend?

Saturday 3 June 2023, no trains will run to and from the airport due to rail strikes by ASLEF. There will be disruption on today (Friday) and Sunday as well. The airport advises passengers arrange alternative transport and book your journey in advance. More information here.

Which beer company is opening a bar at Gatwick?

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

What does Gatwick’s new logo look like and what is their fresh new vision?

London Gatwick this week unveiled its new brand identity and refreshed vision, reflecting its strong ongoing recovery from the pandemic, providing a platform for the airport’s next phase of growth and supporting significant economic opportunities for the region. Read the full story here.

Why has Gatwick got its ‘mojo back’ and what route has Lufthansa launched?

Gatwick has it’s ‘mojo back’, according to airport’s chief commercial officer Jonathan Pollard. In recent weeks we have seen announcements at Gatwick including Delta Airlines returning after 15 years, Air India starting 12 weekly flights and services to Beijing return with Air China. These positive announcements were added to this week with the launch of Lufthansa’s double daily flight to Frankfurt, the home of the European Central Bank. Read more here.

Which major airline is returning to Gatwick after 15 year absence?

There will be more USA to explore nonstop from Gatwick Airport as Delta Air Lines starts daily nonstop flights to New York-JFK. Delta is returning to Gatwick after 15 years absence and the return of the airline’s service coincides with its 45th anniversary of serving the UK-US market. Full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”