Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport are still disrupted today (Tuesday, June 13) after more than 55 were affected yesterday.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 6.30am – easyJet EZY8331 to Cagliari ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.40am – easyJet EZY6425 to Bastia ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.15am – easyJet EJU8429 to Lyon ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.05am – British Airways BA2240/airBaltic BT652 to Riga ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.05am – easyJet EZY8325 from Rome ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.15am – British Airways BA1480 to Glasgow DELAYED until 12.01pm | 10.40am – American Airlines AA6206/British Airways BA2037/Iberia IB4679 to Orlando DELAYED until 11.20am | 12.20pm – Badr Airlines J4696 to Khartoum via Istanbul ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.50pm – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman DELAYED until 2.20pm | 2.30pm – easyJet EZY6457 to Limoges ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.30pm – easyJet EZY8191 to Mikonos DELAYED until 3.10pm | 2.40pm – Wizz Air W95779 to Larnaca DELAYED until 4.30pm

ARRIVALS – Cancelled: 7.40am – easyJet EJU8430 from Lyon | 8.10am – British Airways BA2241/airBaltic BT651 from Riga | 8.50am – easyJet EZY846 from Inverness | 10.50am – Badr Airlines J4695 from Khartoum via Istanbul | 12.25pm – easyJet EZY8332 from Cagliari | 1.40pm – easyJet EZY6426 from Bastia | 6.50pm – easyJet EZY6458 from Limoges

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Why were there so many easyJet cancellations?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 15,000 easyJet passengers were hit by flight cancellations on Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms and poor weather conditions have caused significant disruption across the UK and Europe.

The airline cancelled 54 flights scheduled to take off and depart from Gatwick Airport on Sunday [June 11], with a further 55 axed on Monday. Read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport

Why will Air Defender 23 Nato exercise will delay hundreds of planes this week?

Passengers at Gatwick Airport have seen their travel plans disrupted due to NATO’s Air Defender 23 military exercise. Holidaymakers across Europe face nine days of potential delays due to the ‘largest deployment exercise of air forces in NATO's history’. Here is all you need to know.

What is the new restaurant in the South Terminal?

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The Bar and Kitchen opened in Mya. You can take a tour with managing director Matthew Fleming here.

Where can you book direct to from Gatwick with Norse Atlantic from September?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination. Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18. More information here.

Which beer company is opening a bar at Gatwick?

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”