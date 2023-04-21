Leading up to a busy weekend, here is your daily Gatwick update with what is cancelled and delayed to and from the airport (Friday, April 21).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline:

8am – easyJet EZY8223 to Chania DELAYED to 9.45am | 9am – vueling VY6304 from Bilbao DELAYED to 9.35am | 9.10am – easyJet EJU7195 to Barcelona DELAYED to 9.39am | 12.30pm – Badr Airlines J4696 to Khartoum via Istanbul ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE | 12.30am – easyJet EZY8295 to Venice ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE | 12.45pm – vueling VY8947 to Paris ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE | 1.15pm – easyJet EZY8337 to Verona ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE | 4.40pm – Eastern Airways T3453 to Newquay – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE | 7.40pm – vueling VY8945 to Paris – South

ARRIVALS – Cancelled:

11am – Badr Airlines J4695 from Khartoum via Istanbul – South | 11.55am – vueling VY8946 from Paris – South | 4.05pm – Eastern Airways T3453 from Newquay – South | 5.30pm – easyJet EZY6454 from Venice – South | 6pm – easyJet EZY8338 from Verona – South | 7pm – vueling VY8944 from Paris – South

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Which major airline is returning to Gatwick after 15 year absence?

There will be more USA to explore nonstop from Gatwick Airport as Delta Air Lines starts daily nonstop flights to New York-JFK. Delta is returning to Gatwick after 15 years absence and the return of the airline’s service coincides with its 45th anniversary of serving the UK-US market. Full story here.

Which new long haul route has been launch from Gatwick?

London Gatwick Airport will be adding another long-haul route to its network from June 1, when Saudia begins operating flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. More details here.

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here.

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”