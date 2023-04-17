Edit Account-Sign Out
Gatwick Airport: What arrivals and departures are cancelled or delayed today - Monday, April 17 - so far? British Airways flights affected

The Easter holidays are in full swing and that means lots of people going away – here is your daily Gatwick update with what is cancelled and delayed to and from the airport (Monday, April 17).

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 20th Dec 2022, 07:48 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 07:17 BST

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline:

8.15am - easyJet EJU8429 to Lyon DELAYED to 8.50am – South | 8.50am – Wizz Air W65785 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED to 9.35am | 1.45pm – British Airways BA2263 to Kingston DELAYED to 6pm | 3pm – British Airways BA2273 to New York DELAYED to 3.59pm | 3.10pm – British Airways BA2878 to Palma Mallorca DELAYED to 4.20pm | 3.15pm – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman DELAYED to 3.37pm | 4.40pm – Eastern Airways T3454 to Newquay ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283
ARRIVALS – Cancelled:

8.10am – British Airways BA2272 from New York – South | 4.05pm – Eastern Airways T3453 from Newquay – South

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

How much goods and services do businesses across the South East send to India?

Businesses across the South East exported £479 billion of goods and services to India – more than any region outside London - according to the latest Government figures. These impressive trade volumes – and the jobs they support - have been given a further boost today as Air India starts flight from London Gatwick Airport. This will see 12 flights departing every week to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kochi and Goa. Read full story here.

Which new long haul route has been launch from Gatwick?

London Gatwick Airport will be adding another long-haul route to its network from June 1, when Saudia begins operating flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. More details here.

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

What new US routes does Norse Atlantic have?

Gatwick passengers will be able to fly to seven destinations with Norse from September. Alongside its existing New York route, the airline is adding services to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Boston – as well as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Full details here

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here.

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”

For the latest Gatwick Airport news visit here.

