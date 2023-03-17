There bis minimal disruption to flights to and from Gatwick Airport today (Friday, March 17).

The flights affected are:

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE: British Airways BA2596/vueling VY9951 to Verona1.10pm – South | easyJet EZY8451 to Verona 2.20pm – North | easyJet EJU8195 to Milan-Malpensa 3pm – North

Arrivals CANCELLED: easyJet EJU8192 from Milan-Malpensa 2.20pm – North | British Airways BA2597/vueling VY9950 from Verona 6.15pm – South | easyJet EZY8452 from Verona 7pm – North

When are the next rail strikes?

The next National Rail strikes are between March 16 and 19. Due to the strikes, limited trains will run to and from the airport. Avoid using trains on strike days and arrange alternative transport where possible. Allow extra time and book your journey in advance. For more advice, please visit https://www.gatwickairport.com/to-and-from/rail/rail-disruption/

What new US routes does Norse Atlantic have?

Gatwick passengers will be able to fly to seven destinations with Norse from September. Alongside its existing New York route, the airline is adding services to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Boston – as well as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, announced last week. Full details here

Which flights can you get for £24.99?

Airline group easyJet has announced some of its latest prices for cheap air travel in the UK, with Gatwick Airport being one of the places people can fly from. See full details here.

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here. Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here. Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK. Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.You can read more here. Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”