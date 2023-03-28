There has been a disrupted start to the week at Gatwick Airport. Multiple flights were cancelled and delayed yesterday (Monday) and it’s no different today (Tuesday, March 28).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6.25am – easyJet EZY8009 to Valencia DELAYED until 7.10am

Gatwick Airport

7am – Wizz Air W95711 to Marrakech – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.30am – Wizz Air W95767 from Lyon – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

8.15am – easyJet EJU8429 to Lyon DELAYED until 8.50am

10.10am – Wizz Air W95759 to Agadir – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11.10am – Wizz Air W95875 to Athens – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

11.55am – Aurigny GR605 to Guernsey – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

12.20pm – Air China CA851 to Beijing – North – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.20pm – Wizz Air W65789 to Venice – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

12.25pm – American Airlines AA6211/British Airways BA2167Iberia IB4683 to Tampa DELAYED until 1.02pm

1pm – British Airways BA2674 to Paphos DELAYED until 2.43pm

1.55pm – British Airways BA2702 to Tenerife DELAYED until 3.04pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.25pm – SKY express GQ700 to Athens – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

3.40pm – Wizz Air W96001 to Verona – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

3.55pm – Wizz Air W62222 to Budapest – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

7.15pm – Wizz Air W65703A to Vienna – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ARRIVALS – cancelled

6.45am – Wizz Air W95874 from Istanbul – South

6.55am – Air China CA851 from Beijing – North

11.20am – Aurigny GR604 from Guernsey – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11.35pm – Wizz Air W65790 from Venice – South

2pm – Wizz Air W95768 from Lyon – South

2.25pm – SKY express GQ700 from Athens – South

3pm – Wizz Air W62221 from Budapest – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.50pm – Wizz Air W95712 from Marrakech – South

4.30pm – Wizz Air W95728A from Malaga – South

6.45pm – Wizz Air W65704A from Vienna – South

7.20pm – Aer Lingus EI246 from Dublin – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

How much goods and services do businesses across the South East send to India?

Businesses across the South East exported £479 billion of goods and services to India – more than any region outside London - according to the latest Government figures. These impressive trade volumes – and the jobs they support - have been given a further boost today as Air India starts flight from London Gatwick Airport. This will see 12 flights departing every week to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kochi and Goa. Read full story here.

Which new long haul route has been launch from Gatwick?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick Airport will be adding another long-haul route to its network from 1 June, when Saudia begins operating flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. More details here.

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, 10 years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

What new US routes does Norse Atlantic have?

Gatwick passengers will be able to fly to seven destinations with Norse from September. Alongside its existing New York route, the airline is adding services to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Boston – as well as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Full details here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here.

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad