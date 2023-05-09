There will be train disruption this week due to rail strikes. Details here along with your usual daily Gatwick update (Tuesday, May 9).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 7.40am – easyJet EZY8520 to Funchal ENQUIRE AIRLINE |12.20pm – Badr Airlines J4695 to Khartoum VIA Istanbul ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.55pm – British Airways BA2702 to Tenerife DELAYED until 2.25pm | 2.25pm – easyJet EZY8521 to Funchal ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4.20pm – easyJet EZY8051 to Seville DELAYED until 4.50pm | 6.20pm – British Airways BA2764 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 7.11pm | 7.30pm – easyJet EJU8627 to Berlin DELAYED until 8pm

ARRIVALS – Cancelled: 10.50am – Badr Airlines J4695 from Khartoum VIA Istanbul | 3.40pm – easyJet EZY8520 from Funchal

Gatwick Airprot

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

What disruptions to trains will there be from May 12 to 14?

Due to national rail strikes, expect disruption to trains to and from Gatwick Airport from 12 to 14 May, 31 May and 3 June. The airport says: “We strongly advise you to avoid using trains on strike days to get to and from the airport and arrange alternative transport where possible. Allow extra time and book your journey in advance.” For more information click here.

What does Gatwick’s new logo look like and what is their fresh new vision?

London Gatwick this week unveiled its new brand identity and refreshed vision, reflecting its strong ongoing recovery from the pandemic, providing a platform for the airport’s next phase of growth and supporting significant economic opportunities for the region. Read the full story here.

Why has Gatwick got its ‘mojo back’ and what route has Lufthansa launched?

Gatwick has it’s ‘mojo back’, according to airport’s chief commercial officer Jonathan Pollard. In recent weeks we have seen announcements at Gatwick including Delta Airlines returning after 15 years, Air India starting 12 weekly flights and services to Beijing return with Air China. These positive announcements were added to this week with the launch of Lufthansa’s double daily flight to Frankfurt, the home of the European Central Bank. Read more here.

Which major airline is returning to Gatwick after 15 year absence?

There will be more USA to explore nonstop from Gatwick Airport as Delta Air Lines starts daily nonstop flights to New York-JFK. Delta is returning to Gatwick after 15 years absence and the return of the airline’s service coincides with its 45th anniversary of serving the UK-US market. Full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”

