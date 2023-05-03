The Bank Holiday weekend saw many flights delayed or cancelled. Here is your daily Gatwick update today (Wednesday, May 3).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 8am – easyJet EJU8403 to Paris CdG DELAYED until 8.40am | 8.50am – easyJet EZY6492 to Palermo ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.15am – easyJet EZY8325 to Rome ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.30am – West Jet WS025 to Halifax ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.50pm – West Jet WS012 to Toronto ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.30pm – West Jet WS014 to Vancouver ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4.10pm – Wizz Air W96001 to Verona ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.10pm – British Airways BA2798/vueling VY9975 to Seville DELAYED until 6.49pm | 5.55pm – Tui TOM4318 to Kos DELAYED until 6.55pm

ARRIVALS – Cancelled: 8.05am – West Jet WS024 from Halifax | 10am – West Jet WS013 from Vancouver | 11.20am – West Jet WS011 from Toronto | 3.10pm – easyJet EZY8362 from Rome | 3.35pm – easyJet EZY6492 from Palermo

Gatwick Airprot

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

