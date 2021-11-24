Gatwick Airport's runway plans: Just one week left to respond to public consultation on Northern Runway

This is a low-impact plan which is designed to maximise the use of existing infrastructure and involves moving the centre-line of Gatwick’s current Northern Runway 12m to enable it to be used for departing flights, alongside the existing Main Runway.

The project is forecast to generate an extra 18,400 new jobs - developing skills and employability for local children and for future generations – as well as an extra £1.5bn GVA for the region’s economy and providing opportunities for local businesses.

Gatwick chief Stewart Wingate on the Northern Runway

Detailed materials are available on Gatwick’s website, where you can read documents and visit the virtual exhibition. You can also call Gatwick’s freephone hotline (0800 038 3486).

Anyone interested in responding to the public consultation can do so by 1 December 2021 either by:

Completing the online consultation questionnaire at www.gatwickairport.com/futureplansEmailing comments to [email protected]