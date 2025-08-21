Sign to Gatwick Airport train station. Photo: Google Street View

Some trains in Sussex are experiencing delays and cancellations this morning (Thursday, August 21).

Gatwick Express services between Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria have been suspended amid a ‘safety inspection’ of the track, according to the rail service.

Thameslink and Southern Rail services will also experience delays and cancellations. All Thameslink services between Three Bridges and Bedford have been suspended.

Thameslink services between Horsham and Peterborough will also stop additionally at Earlswood and Salfords.

Disruption is expected until 12pm.

A Gatwick Express spokesperson said: “All services towards London will be running via Redhill via the 'slow' lines which will cause delays up to 10 - 15 minutes.

“For some journeys you will need to use an alternative route as services will experience delays, alterations and cancellations.

“This means there will be amendments to services meaning they may not stop at some advertised stations, or will be started/terminated at a different station than planned, or they will be cancelled.

"To complete your journey using alternative route, we'd recommend allowing at least 20 - 25 minutes of extra time for your journey.

“If you're planning on travelling to Gatwick Airport for a flight, please make sure to check your journey well in advance of travelling and allow plenty of time.”

Gatwick Express said your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost on the following:

Thameslink services on any reasonable route towards your destination

Southern services on any reasonable route towards your destination

London Underground services on any reasonable route between London Terminals.