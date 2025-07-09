Gatwick passengers set to be affected by Italian strikes

Flights for passengers at Gatwick Airport could be affected due to strikes set to take place at airports in Italy.

British tourists flying from Gatwick to and from Italy could see their travel plans disrupted due to mass airport transport strikes due to take place on Thursday, July 10.

Cabin crew based in Italy are expected to strike for 24 hours on Thursday, July 10.

Baggage handlers at multiple Italian airports, including Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa and Venice Marco Polo are also due to strike on the same day.

Airport staff at Cagliari Elmas in Sardinia and Naples Capodichino are also set to take part in protests on July 10.

Passengers could also face long waits for baggage at key airports or lengthy queues at check-in.

However, under Italian law, a minimum level of essential services will continue during the strike, with flights scheduled between 7am and 10am and from 6pm to 9pm expected to proceed as planned.

Daily flights to the Italian islands of Sicily, Sardinia and Lampedusa have also been excluded from the strike, according to ENAC (Italy’s National Civil Aviation Authority).

Strike action could also cause knock-on effects and delays for passengers travelling on Friday, July 11.

Disruption is also set to continue In Palermo, travellers are set to face another day of chaos as staff at the Sicilian capital's airport are planning a walk-out on July 11.

Tourists have been advised to check their flight details for the latest information on the planned strike days.