Southern announced on Saturday, August 3, that trains and stations will be much busier than usual this weekend during Brighton & Hove Pride.

Southern said on X at 9am on Saturday: “A queueing system is in place at Brighton so please give yourself plenty of time if getting a late evening train home.”

The train operating company said: “Stations and trains will be extremely busy.”

Southern said a rainbow queueing system is in place at Brighton Station for those going home after Pride. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A Southern spokesperson said on the company’s website: “We’re really excited to be working with Brighton & Hove Pride to help people get to and from this spectacular event.”

They said: “If travelling to or from any of the Pride events in the city, you will need to use Brighton station. Preston Park and London Road (Brighton) stations will be closed all weekend.

“Everyone must have a valid train ticket for their entire journey. We strongly advise you to buy your train tickets in advance including for your return journey, as there may be long queues to purchase them on the day. Please bear in mind that Oyster cards and Contactless payments are NOT valid south of Gatwick Airport from London. If using barcode e-tickets on mobile phones, you'll need to be able to show the ticket on your phone so please ensure you have enough battery on your mobile device. Ticket checks will be taking place.”

Southern recommend that people give themselves ‘at least an hour’ to get to Brighton station from any of the festival sites or the seafront.

They said: “Remember that for safety reasons you won’t be able to take any glass bottles or containers into the station or on to our trains. A rainbow queuing system will be in operation at Brighton station from late afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. To help you on your way, remember: The GREEN queue will be for trains on the East Coastway, for stations towards Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne. The PURPLE queue will be for trains on the West Coastway, for stations towards Shoreham-by-Sea, Worthing and Chichester. The BLUE queue is for trains on the Brighton Main Line, for stations towards Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport and to London.”