Severe traffic delays are being reported on the A27 in West Sussex this morning (Friday, September 6).

Today is the start of the Goodwood Revival, which celebrates iconic and classic cars from Friday to Sunday, September 6-8, at Goodwood.

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said there is ‘around two miles of queuing traffic towards the Fishbourne roundabout in Chichester’ on the A27 Eastbound.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays due to Goodwood Revival with closures until around midnight Sunday on roads around Goodwood Circuit between Westhampnett and East Lavant. Gates open at 07.30 each day of the event, and will close around 7pm.”

AA Traffic News also said: “Delays of three minutes and delays easing on Bognor Road Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-pass (Whyke Roundabout) and A27 Chichester By-pass.”