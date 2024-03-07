Hailsham: Collision between car and pedestrian in town centre

A collision between a car and a pedestrian has taken place in Hailsham this evening (Thursday, March 7).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Mar 2024, 17:41 GMT
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 5.15pm.

On its traffic bulletin, it said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on B2202 London Road Southbound around A295 High Street.”

We will have more as we get it.

