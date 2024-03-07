Hailsham: Collision between car and pedestrian in town centre
A collision between a car and a pedestrian has taken place in Hailsham this evening (Thursday, March 7).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 5.15pm.
On its traffic bulletin, it said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on B2202 London Road Southbound around A295 High Street.”
We will have more as we get it.