Hailsham collision: two people treated for minor injuries

There were reports of heavy traffic on Diplocks Way, Hailsham, last night (Thursday, September 29) after a two-vehicle collision.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:16 am

AA Traffic News said two cars were involved in the incident, which affected the road both ways around Croft Works.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to reports of a two-car collision on Diplocks Way, Hailsham, around 5.15pm on Thursday (September 29).

“Two people were treated for minor injuries.”

There is heavy traffic in Diplocks Way, Hailsham

HailshamEmergency servicesSussex Police