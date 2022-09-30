Hailsham collision: two people treated for minor injuries
There were reports of heavy traffic on Diplocks Way, Hailsham, last night (Thursday, September 29) after a two-vehicle collision.
AA Traffic News said two cars were involved in the incident, which affected the road both ways around Croft Works.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to reports of a two-car collision on Diplocks Way, Hailsham, around 5.15pm on Thursday (September 29).
“Two people were treated for minor injuries.”
