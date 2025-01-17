Hailsham road closed following emergency drainage works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in Hailsham has been closed for five days following emergency drainage works.

Battle Road has been closed and East Sussex Highways have reported that that the road is expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 21.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: Battle Road in Hailsham is currently closed for emergency drainage works being undertaken by South East Water.

"This is outside number 33. The road is expected to be re-opened on Tuesday, January 21 by 5pm.

"Thank you for your patience in this matter.”