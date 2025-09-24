Hailsham road to close for East Sussex Highways works

A road in Hailsham is set to close for East Sussex Highways works.

A public notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said the temporary road closure will be on Arlington Road West.

It will be from the junction with C210 Caneheath to the junction with A22 Hailsham bypass.

The notice said: “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and to properties maintained whenever possible with an alternative route for through traffic via A22 Hailsham bypass, Diplocks roundabout, Hailsham bypass, Boship roundabout, The Dicker – C39 Coldharbour Road – C690 Michelham Priory Road and vice versa.

The temporary road closure will be on Arlington Road West in Hailsham. Photo: Google Street View

“The Order commences 8 October 2025 and lasts for a period of 18 months, or until works are completed, whichever is earlier. However, it is anticipated works will be undertaken between 8 and 11 October 2025 depending upon the weather conditions. If you require further information telephone Network Management on 0345 60 80 193.”

