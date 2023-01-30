A colourful group of cyclists rode from Hurstpierpoint to Hassocks Market last weekend to urge drivers to slow down.

Hurst Rethink organised the ‘bike swarm’, which launched their ‘20 is Plenty’ campaign on Saturday, January 28.

The cyclists wore bright colours and held signs made by children from the Eco Club at St Lawrence C of E Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyclists of all ages took part in Hurst Rethink's 'bike swarm' from Hurstpierpoint to Hassocks on Saturday, January 28

“It was fantastic that so many local people joined the swarm,” said Charlotte Wilson from Hurst Rethink. “We hope this swarm will start a debate and get people thinking about the benefits of a reduced speed limit. Interestingly research suggests reducing the speed limit to 20mph has little impact on car journey times. In fact, encouraging cycling to school eases car congestion.”

Hurst Rethink want children to feel safe while cycling to Downlands School. They said they are keen to follow the success of the 20’s Plenty for Us movement to encourage parish councils to reduce the speed limit between Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad