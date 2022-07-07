Hassocks mum whose son was knocked off bike calls for traffic calming measures on 'rat run'

Jasmine Wighton, 34, of Stonepound Road, started a change.org petition, which has been signed by more than 300 people.

“I’m hoping that shows enough community support but the more we can get the better,” said Jasmin, who lives with her fiancé Ben, 37, and her son Jasper.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmine said Stonepound Road runs parallel to London Road and that motorists often use it as a cut through to jump the queue when there is heavy traffic on London Road.

Jasmine Wighton with her son Jasper on Stonepound Road, Hassocks

She said this mainly happens in rush hour times with the Stonepound crossroads traffic lights causing congestion in the direction from Burgess Hill to Brighton.

“There’s a couple of blind corners you have to go round with cars parked on one side,” said Jasmine, adding that when her son cycles to school he is on the side with the parked cars.

She said drivers can sometimes come along the road at 30-40 miles an hour.

“If my son is cycling next to the parked cars, it reduces his mobility around the corner and there’s nowhere for him to hop onto the pavement,” she said.

“He has been knocked off his bike on one occasion and he’s had a couple of near misses.”

Jasmine said some cats have been killed on the road too.

She hopes that speed humps or other measures will deter drivers from using Stonepound Road as a rat run.

Jasmine has submitted her application to West Sussex County Council and said county councillor Kirsty Lord is supporting it.

Kirsty Lord (Hassocks & Burgess Hill South) said: “I was very happy to meet with (Ms Wighton), discuss ways in which road safety could be improved on Stonepound Road, and advise her on the Community Highways Scheme.

“I wish this work by Ms Wighton wasn’t necessary but unfortunately too many motorists think their right to knock a few seconds off their journey home is more important than the safety of residents, pedestrians and other road users.