Published 21st Mar 2025
A road in Hastings is closed this morning (Friday, March 21) after police announced a major incident.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to police incident on A259 Marina both ways from Sea Road to Undercliff. Detour in operation – via West Hill Road. Since yesterday afternoon.”

Sussex Police said at 5.16am: “The emergency response to a report about suspected chemicals found at an address in St Leonards has now been declared a major incident. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have confirmed chemicals found inside a property on the A259 Marina on Thursday (20 March) are explosive and pose a threat to life. However at this time, it is not believed to be a terror-related incident."

People can read the full story at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/man-28-arrested-after-st-leonards-homes-evacuated-amid-major-bomb-squad-incident-5044217.

