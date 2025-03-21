Hastings A259 road closure: detour in operation after suspected chemicals found
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to police incident on A259 Marina both ways from Sea Road to Undercliff. Detour in operation – via West Hill Road. Since yesterday afternoon.”
Sussex Police said at 5.16am: “The emergency response to a report about suspected chemicals found at an address in St Leonards has now been declared a major incident. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have confirmed chemicals found inside a property on the A259 Marina on Thursday (20 March) are explosive and pose a threat to life. However at this time, it is not believed to be a terror-related incident."
