Proposals have been put forward for changes to parking restrictions in Hastings and St Leonards.

East Sussex County Council is launching a public consultation on Friday (June 9), which will run until Friday, June 30, with people invited to give their views.

A county council spokesperson said: “In November and December 2022 we carried out an informal consultation about proposed changes to parking, waiting and loading restrictions in Hastings borough.

"We have considered all the feedback and have drawn up final proposals. These will be formally advertised in the Hastings Observer on June 9, 2023 and copies of the advertised notice will be displayed on street furniture, such as lamp columns, in affected areas.

Parking meter in Hastings

"The formal consultation opens on June 9 and closes on June 30."

The county council said proposals include making new or making changes to existing No Waiting and No Waiting At Any Time and adjacent restrictions in All Saints Crescent, Battle Road, Braybrooke Close, Bembrook Road, Castledown Avenue, Chapel Park Road, Coghurst Road, Collier Road, Croft Road, Devonshire Road, Earl Street, Edmund Road, Edwin Road, Githa Road, Godwin Road, Grand Parade, Lower Park Road, Mann Street, Middle Road, Mount Road, Old London Road, Saxon Street, St Helen’s Crescent, Tackleway, The Bourne, The Ridge, Whatlington Way, Warrior Square (East), West Hill Road, and White Rock Road.

The authority is also proposing new or to make changes to existing No Loading and No Loading At Any time restrictions in Bohemia Road, Chapel Park Road, Cornfield Terrace, Middle Road, Mount Road, Old London Road, Queens Road, St Paul’s Road, Wellington Place, and York Gardens.

The council said people should comment in writing by email to [email protected], or by post to the Parking Team at: Parking Services, County Hall, St Anne’s Crescent, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1UE.

Unless their representation is being made using the online survey, people should quote the reference TRO/484, the council said.

A printed copy of the proposals will also be available during the consultation period at Hastings Library, Brassey Institute, 13 Claremont, Hastings, TN34 1HE (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm, Wednesday 10am to 1pm, Thursday 10am to 6pm).