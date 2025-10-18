Hastings Bonfire event: Bus diversions explained with road closures in place

All bus services in the Hastings area will be subject to diversion for more than five hours due to the annual bonfire event.

Hastings will be ablaze on Saturday, October 18, when the town holds its spectacular bonfire celebrations.

Thousands are expected to line the streets to watch a torch-lit procession along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town, followed by the lighting of a huge bonfire on the beach and a big firework display.

Hastings Police has urged people to be aware of the following updates affecting travel and access:

Hastings Bonfire 2024. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

“Road closures: Certain roads will be closed – plan your route in advance;

"Rail disruption: Engineering works mean buses will replace trains to Hastings;

“Parking: Check for the best parking options before travelling.

"Look out for each other. Stay alert. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and tell staff, security or police. Stay safe and enjoy.”

The Stagecoach bus company confirmed that all services within the Hastings area will be subject to diversion from 5.30pm until 11pm.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We regret any inconvenience caused by these diversions which are beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”

Services 321, 100 & 101 from Ore will serve Ore Village as normal before diverting via Priory Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Elphinstone Road, Park Gates Roundabout, Bethune Way, Priory Avenue, Linton Road and Cornwallis Terrace to Hastings Railway Station.

Service 328 from Ore will operate normal line of route Castle Hill Road before diverting via Albert Road, Queens Road, South Terrace, Priory Avenue, Linton Road and Cornwallis Terrace to Hastings Station.

Service 329 & 329A from Conquest Hospital and Services 322, 323, 324 & 331 from Elphinstone Road will operate normal line of route to the Park Gates Roundabout before diverting via Bethune Way, Priory Avenue, Linton Road and Cornwallis Terrace to Hastings Railway Station.

All services from Hastings Railway Station to Warrior Square will divert via Priory Street, Cambridge Road, Falaise Road, White Rock Road and Schwerte Way to Warrior Square where normal line of route will be resumed. Customers usually boarding in Havelock Road please use Hastings Station.

All services from Warrior Square to Hastings Railway Station will divert via Schwerte Way, White Rock Road, Cambridge Road and Cambridge Gardens.

After serving Hastings Railway Station Services 321, 100 & 101 services to Ore will divert via Devonshire Road, South Terrace, Queens Road, Elphinstone Road, Mount Pleasant Road and Priory Road resuming normal line of route from Ore Village. A temporary stop will be located in South Terrace for customers usually boarding at Harold Place.

Services 322, 323, 324 & 331 towards Elphinstone Road & Services 329 & 329A towards Conquest Hospital will divert via Devonshire Road, South Terrace and Queens Road resuming normal line of route from Morrisons. A temporary stop will be located in South Terrace for customers usually boarding at stops adjacent to Priory Meadow.

Service 328 towards Ore will operate normal line of route.

The Hastings bonfire event raises thousands of pounds for local community groups and charities, so you are encouraged to give generously to collectors on the night.

A spokesperson for the Bonfire Society said: “Hastings bonfire is a traditional event and may not be suitable for everyone. There will be loud bangs, flaming torches, fireworks and smoke. Please don’t bring pets or attempt to join the procession or enter the fire site.”