Hastings bus diversion continues ‘until further notice’ as Southern Water gets extension for road closure

A, East Sussex bus company has announced this week that one of its routes will continue to be diverted ‘until further notice’.

Stagecoach SouthEast announced on X on Tuesday, December 17: “We have been informed that Southern Water have been granted an extension to their permit for the closure of Saxon Road (Hastings). As a result of this Service 321 will remain on diversion until further notice.”

At 7am on Wednesday, December 18, Stagecoach SouthEast said: “Hastings Service 321 will be diverted between Upper Maze Hill and Springfield Road today due to the closure of The Green.”

A notice at stge.co/3ZvYqtI said: “Saxon Road has been closed from Monday 9th December and was due to re open at close of play Friday 13th December whilst Southern Water carry out excavation works. We have since been informed that the Contractor has been granted an extension to their permit meaning the road will remain closed until further notice.

Southern Water have been granted an extension to their permit for the closure of Saxon Road in Hastings. Photo: Google Street View

“The Contractor has agreed that Service 73 will be allowed through the closure as it is a school bus but Service 321 will need to divert via Old London Road for the remainder of the closure.

“Buses will observe all stops whilst operating this diversion as customers may have walked through to the main road. We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of this diversion, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”