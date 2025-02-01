Hastings bus service unable to get past vans after ‘inconsiderate parking’

A bus company has announced that one of its bus services is unable to use a road today (Saturday, February 1).

Stagecoach South East said that the service affected is the 324.

The company said on X at 11.48am: “Due to inconsiderate parking on Linley Drive, we’re currently unable to get a bus past two builders vans. Services will operate both ways down Hoads Wood Road.”

They added that Hastings Borough Council have been contacted ‘to get parking enforcement out to help out’.

Stagecoach South East have apologised for the inconvenience.