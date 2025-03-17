Hastings bus services cancelled ‘due to a shortage of available vehicles’

Stagecoach South East has listed several bus services that have been cancelled this morning (Monday, March 17).

The company announced on X at 7.44am: “Apologies, Due to a shortage of available vehicles the following journeys on Service 322 have regretfully been cancelled: 08:06 Ore Ivy Gdns - Hollington; 09:20 Hollington - Ore Ivy Gdns; 10:36 Ore Ivy Gdns - Hollington; 11:40 Hollington - Ore Ivy Gdns.”

At 7.50am Stagecoach South East said: “Apologies, The following journeys on Service 319 have regretfully been cancelled due to a shortage of available vehicles: 0826 Rail Stn - Mayfield Fm; 0912 Mayfield Fm - Rail Stn; 0954 Rail Stn - Mayfield Fm; 1032 Mayfield Fm - Rail Stn; 1114 Rail Stn - Mayfield Fm.”