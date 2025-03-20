Hastings bus stop closure: location cannot be used until Friday, says Stagecoach South East

Stagecoach South East has announced that a Hastings bus stop is temporarily closed.

The bus company said at 8am on Thursday, March 20: “The bus stop adjacent to Chowns Hill on The Ridge is closed until Friday 21st March due to @clancy_group works.”

Stagecoach South East said the nearest alternative bus stop is located adjacent to the Crematorium.

