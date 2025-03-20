Hastings bus stop closure: location cannot be used until Friday, says Stagecoach South East
Stagecoach South East has announced that a Hastings bus stop is temporarily closed.
The bus company said at 8am on Thursday, March 20: “The bus stop adjacent to Chowns Hill on The Ridge is closed until Friday 21st March due to @clancy_group works.”
Stagecoach South East said the nearest alternative bus stop is located adjacent to the Crematorium.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.