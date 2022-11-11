Hastings collision on The Ridge causing delays
A collision in Hastings is causing heavy congestion this evening (Friday, November 11).
According to the AA, the incident on The Ridge was first reported just before 4.45pm.
The collision is affecting traffic in both directions on the stretch of road.
Emergency services are at the scene.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on B2093 The Ridge both ways near Elphinstone Road.”
We will have more on this story as we get it.