Hastings crash: reports of slow traffic after incident affects both directions

There have been reports of a crash in Hastings this morning (Thursday, February 27).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is congestion on Church Wood Drive.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on Church Wood Drive both ways at Ingleside.”

The incident was first reported at 8.35am.

