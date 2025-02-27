Hastings crash: reports of slow traffic after incident affects both directions
There have been reports of a crash in Hastings this morning (Thursday, February 27).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is congestion on Church Wood Drive.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on Church Wood Drive both ways at Ingleside.”
The incident was first reported at 8.35am.
