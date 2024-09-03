Work to complete the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards started on Monday (September 2).

Motorists say the works are causing major delays this morning (Tuesday, September 3), with one branding it ‘beyond a joke’.

Slow traffic and tailbacks have been reported on the A21 at Sedlescombe Road North both ways at A2100 Junction Road where work is going on.

Readers took to the Observer’s Facebook page to vent their anger.

Zoe Marshall said: “This was beyond a joke this morning. Why did they not start at the beginning of the school holiday when there was less traffic. It’s bonkers to do it on the first day back to school.”

Gav Whiting said: “I followed the diverted route from Harrow Lane as I couldn't get down to the A21 from there. The diversion signs sent me down Queensway to the Combe Valley bypass back to Bexhill.”

Marie Large said: “When you drive about the town for your job it’s extremely stressful. Everywhere you go is gridlocked at the moment. Hastings is becoming a joke.”

Liz Foster said: “It’s going to be like this permanently now. They’re putting lights, not a roundabout at Junction Road/A21 to join Queensway. Utter farce.”

Christine Giles said: “It’s not just the A21, it’s the A28 and St Helens Road and Sedlescombe Road North from Silverhill. The whole area is gridlocked.”

East Sussex County Council said the final section of the Queensway Gateway Road will link it with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North via Whitworth Road, which the county council said will improve connectivity between Bexhill and Hastings and improve traffic flow in the area.

The works are expected to be completed by December 31 this year.

The road was originally slated for completion in November 2016, but has been beset by a series of delays at various stages. The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

A county council spokesperson said: “Junction Road will be permanently closed to road traffic and turned into a public right of way and cycle path. By transforming this road into a right of way it is intended this will help alleviate the congestion along The Ridge, particularly around the entrance of Junction Road.

“In addition, the two sections of Whitworth Road will be connected, enabling traffic to travel directly from Queensway to the A21 Sedlescombe North. Works will also involve major improvements to the A21 Sedlescombe North, with new traffic signals being installed and to improve both turns into the A21.”

Until Thursday (September 5), the A21 Sedlescombe Road North will be closed between the entrance to Dunelm and the junction of the A28 Westfield Lane. The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am during these dates.

The county council said a diversion route will be in place via A2100, A2690, A2036, Combe Valley Roundabout, A2691, A2036, A259, A2102, A21 and vice versa.

Until Sunday, September 29 temporary traffic signals will be in place at the junction of Junction Road and the A21 Sedlescombe Road North. These will be in place 24 hours a day during this period.

The county council said from Monday, November 18 to Tuesday, December 31, the A21 Sedlescombe Road North will be closed between the entrance to Dunelm and the junction of the A28 Westfield Lane. The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am during these dates.

The spokesperson said: “Maplehurst Road will be accessible for emergency vehicles and residents only during these works. Access for residents of Maplehurst Road, Maplehurst Close and Maple Heights will be available via The Ridge only.

“To ensure unimpeded blue light access to the Conquest Hospital from both directions, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be in place at the junction of the A21 Sedlescombe Road North and Maplehurst Road to ensure this is not being used as a through route. If any non emergency vehicles are noted to be entering this junction this will be reported to Sussex Police via Operation Crackdown.

“All businesses along Whitworth Road will remain open as usual, and our team on site will be able to assist with any access concerns. There will be no impact or changes to footway crossing points.

“Buses will be diverted via Harrow Lane. No bus stops will be affected.”

1 . Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. A21 Sedlescombe Road North. Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. A21 Sedlescombe Road North. Photo: staff

2 . Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. Photo: staff

3 . Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. Photo: staff