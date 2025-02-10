The work on the A259 in Denmark Place and the A2101 in Albert Road started on January 20 and is set to run for nearly two months.

East Sussex Highways said it is carrying out junction and pedestrian improvements in the area.

It took to social media to give an update on the works, which it said ‘good progress’ was being made.

On its Facebook page, East Sussex Highways said: “Project managers are working closely with businesses and Hastings Borough Council to minimise disruption whilst improvements are carried out.

“Traffic islands have been removed ahead of new and upgraded pedestrian crossings being installed. Kerbs are being changed to improve the footway space and make openings for the new crossing on the west side of the junction. Footway and road resurfacing works will also be taking place.

“Solar powered temporary lighting is being used to light the junction and footway until the new upgraded streetlights are installed.

“Once completed, this new junction will provide better crossing facilities for pedestrians. This will enable more direct and convenient access between the beach and the town centre.”

The works are due to run until Friday, March 14. East Sussex Highways said the roads will remain open with temporary traffic signals and localised lane closures in place, with work being carried out between 7am and 7pm.

East Sussex Highways added that from Monday, March 10 to Friday, March 14, overnight closures will be in place between 7pm and 7am for resurfacing and road marking refreshments.

A spokesperson said: “Diversion routes will be in place and clearly signed when the closures are in place. Access to the road will be restricted for residents for the duration of works. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

“Bus services may be impacted during the overnight closures. Information on diversions and affected services will be provided by the bus company.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain or severe frosts may affect the progress of the works.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network.”

1 . IMG_3100.jpeg Roadworks at the junction of Albert Road and A259 Denmark Place started on January 20, 2025. Picture taken on February 10, 2025 Photo: Staff

2 . Roadworks on January 20 2025. Pedestrian improvements Albert Road & A259 Denmark Place, Hastings. Roadworks on January 20 2025. Pedestrian improvements Albert Road & A259 Denmark Place, Hastings. Photo: staff

3 . Roadworks on January 20 2025. Pedestrian improvements Albert Road & A259 Denmark Place, Hastings. Roadworks on January 20 2025. Pedestrian improvements Albert Road & A259 Denmark Place, Hastings. Photo: staff

4 . Roadworks on January 20 2025. Pedestrian improvements Albert Road & A259 Denmark Place, Hastings. Roadworks on January 20 2025. Pedestrian improvements Albert Road & A259 Denmark Place, Hastings. Photo: staff