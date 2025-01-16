Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major roadworks have started in Hastings town centre this week.

The work on the A259 in Denmark Place and the A2101 in Albert Road started on Monday (January 20) and is set to run for nearly two months.

East Sussex Highways said it is carrying out junction and pedestrian improvements in the area.

A spokesperson said: “Works will take place from Monday, January 20 to Friday, March 14. We will inform people of any changes to the dates or times via advanced warning signs on site.

Roadworks on January 20 2025. Pedestrian improvements Albert Road & A259 Denmark Place, Hastings.

“The works include removal of the existing pedestrian islands on each approach to the junction, replacement of the traffic signals, installation of two new pedestrian islands, carriageway surfacing, high friction surfacing and road markings, drainage works, and street lighting upgrades.”

“From Monday, January 20 - Friday, March 14, the roads will remain open with temporary traffic signals and localised lane closures in place. The team will be working between 7am and 7pm.

“It may be necessary to close Pelham Street for short periods of time. Closures will be scheduled to best accommodate the needs of local businesses and residents.”

East Sussex Highways added that from Monday, March 10 to Friday, March 14, overnight closures will be in place between 7pm and 7am for resurfacing and road marking refreshments.

The spokesperson said: “Diversion routes will be in place and clearly signed when the closures are in place. Access to the road will be restricted for residents for the duration of works. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

“Bus services may be impacted during the overnight closures. Information on diversions and affected services will be provided by the bus company.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain or severe frosts may affect the progress of the works.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network.”