A tree fell onto a car causing ‘significant’ traffic disruption yesterday afternoon (Sunday, January 8) in Hastings.
By Richard Gladstone
3 hours ago
The incident happened in Old London Road.
Kevin Boorman, who took these pictures, said: “The tree fell onto a car and blocked the A259 Old London Road near Torfield. The incident caused significant traffic disruption, as Priory Road is already closed because of planned work; closing the A259 Old London Road because of this put a lot of pressure on other roads in the Old Town and Clive Vale.”