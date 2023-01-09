Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings road blocked after tree falls onto car

A tree fell onto a car causing ‘significant’ traffic disruption yesterday afternoon (Sunday, January 8) in Hastings.

By Richard Gladstone
3 hours ago

The incident happened in Old London Road.

Kevin Boorman, who took these pictures, said: “The tree fell onto a car and blocked the A259 Old London Road near Torfield. The incident caused significant traffic disruption, as Priory Road is already closed because of planned work; closing the A259 Old London Road because of this put a lot of pressure on other roads in the Old Town and Clive Vale.”

The tree fell onto the car during Sunday afternoon, causing 'significant' traffic disruption. Picture by Kevin Boorman
