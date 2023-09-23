Hastings road blocked due to 'jackknifed lorry'
A road in Hastings is currently blocked due to a jackknifed lorry, according to reports.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said the incident was first reported just after 11.45am today (Saturday, September 23).
It said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to jackknifed truck on St Mary's Road southbound from Manor Road to Milward Road.”
