Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road in Hastings is partially blocked this afternoon (Thursday, June 27) after reports that a tree has fallen onto a car.

The AA said on its traffic bulletin that the incident was first reported just after 3.35pm today.

The incident is also causing delays and congestion to motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA said on its traffic alert: “Partially blocked and delays due to fallen tree on Upper Park Road both ways from Upper Clarence Road to Lower Park Road. Reports suggest a tree has fallen onto a car.”