Hastings road blocked due to 'tree falling onto car'
A road in Hastings is partially blocked this afternoon (Thursday, June 27) after reports that a tree has fallen onto a car.
The AA said on its traffic bulletin that the incident was first reported just after 3.35pm today.
The incident is also causing delays and congestion to motorists.
The AA said on its traffic alert: “Partially blocked and delays due to fallen tree on Upper Park Road both ways from Upper Clarence Road to Lower Park Road. Reports suggest a tree has fallen onto a car.”
We will have more as we get it.
