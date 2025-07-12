Hastings road blocked following three vehicle collision
A road in Hastings is blocked following a three vehicle collision.
The AA has reported that the A2100 at the Ridge West both ways from A2690 Queensway to B2159 Battle Road is blocked following a three vehicle collision on Saturday, July 12.
Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident.
Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.