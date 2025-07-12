Hastings road blocked following three vehicle collision

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 17:23 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 17:28 BST
A road in Hastings is blocked following a three vehicle collision.

The AA has reported that the A2100 at the Ridge West both ways from A2690 Queensway to B2159 Battle Road is blocked following a three vehicle collision on Saturday, July 12.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

Related topics:HastingsEmergency servicesSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice