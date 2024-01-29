Hastings road blocked with bus stuck due to 'badly parked vehicles'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A bus is also stuck in the road, with police being called out to assist.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road blocked due to badly parked vehicles on Manor Road one-way street in Hastings.”
The incident was first reported just before 7.55am on the AA’s bulletin.
Stagecoach South East said on X (formerly Twitter): “One of our service 28 is still currently stuck on Manor Road due to inconsiderately parked cars. This bus then turns into the 8:33 service 98 from Conquest to Hastings. It looks unlikely to run. We are still awaiting @sussex_police assistance. We apologise for the inconvenience.”
We will have more as we get it.