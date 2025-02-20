Hastings road closed following collision
A major road in Hastings is closed this evening (Thursday, February 20) following a collision.
A259 Carlisle Parade is currently closed due to the collision involving two vehicles.
The closure is in place in both directions between A21 Harold Place and Schwerte Way.
Traffic is currently queueing, according to AA Traffic News.
Temporary traffic signals are also in place in both directions on A259 Denmark Place at A2101 Albert Road due to construction work.
