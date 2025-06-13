Hastings road closed for emergency repairs - 'carriageway requires immediate attention'
A Hastings road has been closed for emergency repairs.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said today (Friday, June 13): "Elphinstone Road, Hastings, is currently closed due a carriageway repair that requires our immediate attention.
"This is opposite the Laton Road junction.
"The road will be reopened once this has been repaired and it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”
