A Hastings road has been closed for emergency repairs.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said today (Friday, June 13): "Elphinstone Road, Hastings , is currently closed due a carriageway repair that requires our immediate attention.

"The road will be reopened once this has been repaired and it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”